Dr. Daniel Marin, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Marin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Marin works at ProForm MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastromed LLC
    8600 SW 92nd St Ste 107, Miami, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 298-5570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis

Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 16, 2021
    As a result of sports injuries in my youth, I began developing severe arthritis with limited mobility & extreme pain in my early 50's. I was referred to Dr. Marin by a highly accredited orthopedic surgeon and could not be more pleased! His appointments are not the typical 30-60 min Dr. apt where they visit for 5 min. He is unrushed and his staff are great. Dr. Marin has helped a great deal with my surgically repaired knee. And, he performed radio frequency surgery on my neck alleviating pain while giving me substantially increased mobility. This Dr. has been terrific and is worth calling if you're in pain.
    I have less pain — Dec 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Marin, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Marin, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396920161
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Pain Medicine
