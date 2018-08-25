Dr. Margolin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Margolin, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Margolin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with Ochsner Medical Center
Locations
Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists4320 Wornall Rd Medical Plz Ste 530, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-7900
- 2 120 NE Saint Lukes Blvd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 932-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Margolin is a serious surgeon, who knows his craft. Though he was behind schedule due to a previous surgery than too longer than allotted, he did not rush mine, but rather stayed late into the evening, repairing more than the single hernia that was on the agenda. This for my benefit, alone; he did not benefit from taking the extra time and care.
About Dr. Daniel Margolin, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1396763421
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margolin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margolin has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Gallbladder Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.