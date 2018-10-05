See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Orthopedic Surgery
Overview

Dr. Daniel March, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. March works at Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates Inc.
    5820 CENTRE AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 661-5500
    Norton Orthopedic Institute - Brownsboro
    9880 Angies Way Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 605-3262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny Valley Hospital
  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • UPMC St. Margaret

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Hip Replacement
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Hip Replacement

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UPMC

    Oct 05, 2018
    Wonderful surgeon with a great bedside manner. Listens to the concerns of the patient. Saw husband at the Pgh VA at University Center.
    Kathleen Grzelka in Pittsburgh, PA — Oct 05, 2018
    About Dr. Daniel March, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942648795
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel March, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. March is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. March has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. March has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. March.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. March, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. March appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

