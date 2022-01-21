Dr. Manavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Manavi, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Manavi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Manavi works at
Locations
South Valley Heart Center Inc.18345 Ventura Blvd Ste 420, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 990-1445
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manavi took time to explain what was happening to me and why he did the tests that he did. He was caring, patient, and thorough. He had excellent communication skills and I recommend him wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Daniel Manavi, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1467477885
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manavi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manavi has seen patients for Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manavi speaks Armenian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Manavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manavi.
