Dr. Daniel Mallory, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Mallory, DDS
Overview
Dr. Daniel Mallory, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas.
Dr. Mallory works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mallory Orthodontics2250 S FM 51 Ste 800, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 441-8085
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallory?
About Dr. Daniel Mallory, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1104912237
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallory has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mallory using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mallory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallory works at
493 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallory. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.