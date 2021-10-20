Overview

Dr. Daniel Makas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Makas works at River Family Physicians PA in Easton, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.