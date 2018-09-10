Dr. Daniel Macias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Macias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Macias, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from JERSEY SHORE MEDICAL CENTER / ANN MAY SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Himg Dme5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Macias care and expertise helped save my life. He is a doctor who thinks
About Dr. Daniel Macias, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184734675
Education & Certifications
- JERSEY SHORE MEDICAL CENTER / ANN MAY SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macias has seen patients for Osteopenia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Macias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.