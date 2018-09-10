Overview

Dr. Daniel Macias, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from JERSEY SHORE MEDICAL CENTER / ANN MAY SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Macias works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.