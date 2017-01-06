Dr. Macgowan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Macgowan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Macgowan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University College Cork, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine, Room 259 and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Macgowan works at
Locations
Weill Greenberg Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-9400Thursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Macgowan noticed weakness in my wife's legs while doing a routine neurological nerve conduction examination he ordered several X rays of my wife's pelvis which were showed that her hips were in imminent danger of collapse ,if it were not for this good Dr. my wife might have had a hip fracture while traveling soon on our vacation to a place one would not wish to have surgery .
About Dr. Daniel Macgowan, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295726701
Education & Certifications
- University College Cork, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine, Room 259
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macgowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macgowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macgowan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Brachial Plexus Palsy and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macgowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Macgowan speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Macgowan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macgowan.
