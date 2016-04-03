Dr. Daniel Luppens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luppens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Luppens, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Luppens, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Luppens works at
Locations
Evans Haynes Burn Center1213 E Clay St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-3060
Moses Cone Physician Services Inc.1002 N Church St Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 890-2210
Vcu Health - Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery7301 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 288-5222
Mcv Physicians At Stony Point9109 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 828-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Luppens did an outstanding job of fixing up a large and hideous tummy scar I had lived with for 53 years, in addition to a breast augmentation. He did a great job, especially with judgement on breast size for my body type -- (I was very concerned about augmentation being conspicuous). So glad I finally made the decision to fix things for myself and thankful that Dr Luppens made it easy for me.
About Dr. Daniel Luppens, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1124146501
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luppens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luppens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luppens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luppens has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luppens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Luppens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luppens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luppens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luppens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.