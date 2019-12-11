Overview

Dr. Daniel Luciano, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Luciano works at Comprehensive Epilepsy Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.