Dr. Daniel Luciano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Luciano, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Werner K Doyle M.d. PC223 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 558-0805
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
My experience with Dr. Daniel Luciano was great, I was his patient 20 years ago and he change my life completely. My seizures were not controlled by medicine so he offered me the option of having brain surgery. In 1994 I had brain surgery with Dr. Doyle and since then, I have being seizure free. I am so grateful with Dr. Luciano, and I highly recommended him to any one, because he is a very special kind of doctor , that likes to really help his patients. HE IS AWESOME!!!! Daisy in New York city.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1487766101
- Mt Sinai MC
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Cornell University
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Luciano works at
