Dr. Daniel Lu, MD
Dr. Daniel Lu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
He is a great docter he explains things well he very concerned about his patients calls to follow up my dad has improved so much under his care
- New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.