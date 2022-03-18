Overview

Dr. Daniel Lu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Lu works at UCLA Spine Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

