Dr. Daniel Lu, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Daniel Lu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Lu works at
Locations
UCLA Spine Center1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 596-7182Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was suffering from such bad sciatica that I couldn't even dress myself. Dr. Lu's micro discectomy was a life saver. Immediately after surgery, the sciatica pain was gone. Tiny incision healed quickly and I felt minimal pain where the surgery occurred. I was off pain pills by day 3. I was (slowly) walking on the treadmill at the gym on day 3 too (shhhhhh.... don't tell Dr. Lu or I'll be in trouble). I even skied 60 days after surgery (again, don't tell Dr Lu). Highly recommend this doctor and his abilities. Thank you, Dr. Lu!
About Dr. Daniel Lu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1457585903
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.