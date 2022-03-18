See All Neurosurgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Daniel Lu, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Daniel Lu, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Lu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Lu works at UCLA Spine Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Spine Center
    1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 596-7182
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?

Mar 18, 2022
I was suffering from such bad sciatica that I couldn't even dress myself. Dr. Lu's micro discectomy was a life saver. Immediately after surgery, the sciatica pain was gone. Tiny incision healed quickly and I felt minimal pain where the surgery occurred. I was off pain pills by day 3. I was (slowly) walking on the treadmill at the gym on day 3 too (shhhhhh.... don't tell Dr. Lu or I'll be in trouble). I even skied 60 days after surgery (again, don't tell Dr Lu). Highly recommend this doctor and his abilities. Thank you, Dr. Lu!
Kelly — Mar 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Daniel Lu, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Lu, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lu to family and friends

Dr. Lu's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lu

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Lu, MD.

About Dr. Daniel Lu, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1457585903
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lu has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

43 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Daniel Lu, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.