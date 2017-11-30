Overview

Dr. Daniel Lozeau, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Lozeau works at Pearle Vision - Stony Brook, NY in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.