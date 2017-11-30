See All Dermatologists in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Daniel Lozeau, MD

Dermatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Lozeau, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Lozeau works at Pearle Vision - Stony Brook, NY in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pearle Vision - Stony Brook, NY
    1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste 200 Bldg F, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Dermatitis
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Warts
Dermatitis
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin

Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatitis
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Granuloma of Skin
Pemphigoid
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acanthosis Nigricans
Atypical Mole
Birthmark
Bowenoid Papulosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Lymphangioma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Vitiligo
  View other providers who treat Vitiligo
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2017
    My daughter has seen Dr. Lozeau for various issues including acne. He is very informative taking time to educate us and is extremely professional. He made my daughter feel very comfortable. I would highly recommend him!
    Adrienne Manzella in Holtsville,NY — Nov 30, 2017
    About Dr. Daniel Lozeau, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598081721
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson Coll Med
    Internship
    • Stony Brook U Hosp & Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Lozeau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lozeau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lozeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lozeau works at Pearle Vision - Stony Brook, NY in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lozeau’s profile.

    Dr. Lozeau has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lozeau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozeau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozeau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.