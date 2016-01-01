Dr. Daniel Lowenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lowenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lowenstein, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Lowenstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowenstein?
About Dr. Daniel Lowenstein, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1720309040
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh|Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowenstein works at
Dr. Lowenstein has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lowenstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.