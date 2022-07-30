Overview

Dr. Daniel Lowe, MD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Lowe works at New Jersey Urology in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.