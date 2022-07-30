Dr. Daniel Lowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lowe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lowe, MD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Lowe works at
Locations
-
1
Clifton Office6 Brighton Rd Ste 108, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 337-1328Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
University Urology PA20 Prospect Ave Ste 719, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-0082
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowe?
Dr. Lowe listens to what you are saying and answers all your questions and then some. He is very knowledgeable, easy to talk to, compassionate and just puts you at ease. We have recommended him to our family, friends and those in need of a very competent Urologist. In our mind the "Best Doctor" ever.
About Dr. Daniel Lowe, MD
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- 20 years of experience
- English, French Creole, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1932373578
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowe works at
Dr. Lowe speaks French Creole, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.