Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Daniel Lowe, MD

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Lowe, MD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Lowe works at New Jersey Urology in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clifton Office
    6 Brighton Rd Ste 108, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 337-1328
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    University Urology PA
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 719, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-0082

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    Jul 30, 2022
    Dr. Lowe listens to what you are saying and answers all your questions and then some. He is very knowledgeable, easy to talk to, compassionate and just puts you at ease. We have recommended him to our family, friends and those in need of a very competent Urologist. In our mind the "Best Doctor" ever.
    Kathy & Jim McK — Jul 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Lowe, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Lowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French Creole, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932373578
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Lowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowe speaks French Creole, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.