Overview

Dr. Daniel Lorch, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Lorch works at Pulmonary Associates of Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.