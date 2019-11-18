See All Podiatrists in Kingston, NY
Dr. Daniel Longo, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Longo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus and HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.

Dr. Longo works at HUDSON VALLEY FOOT ASSOCIATES in Kingston, NY with other offices in Hudson, NY and Red Hook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Valley Foot Associates Llp
    103 Hurley Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 339-4191
  2. 2
    Hudson Valley Foot Associates Llp
    23 FISH AND GAME RD, Hudson, NY 12534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 339-4832
  3. 3
    Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley
    396 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 331-3131
  4. 4
    Hudson Valley Foot Associates Llp
    52 Old Farm Rd, Red Hook, NY 12571 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 884-4192

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus
  • HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 18, 2019
    He is amazing. I’ve been trying to get to the bottom of an issue with my leg that was preventing me from walking. I went to several specialists and we thought we had an answer but we didn’t. I went to him for an ingrown toe nail but he couldn’t get a pulse in my leg. He recommended a blood flow test which turned out to show a blockage and surgery was needed. I was at the point where I thought I was going to have to live that way and he saved me. I know this is long but I wanted to explain his thoroughness , expertises, and professionalisms.
    Kathy — Nov 18, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Longo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376510677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Longo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Longo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Longo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Longo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

