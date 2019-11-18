Overview

Dr. Daniel Longo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus and HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.



Dr. Longo works at HUDSON VALLEY FOOT ASSOCIATES in Kingston, NY with other offices in Hudson, NY and Red Hook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.