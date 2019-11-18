Dr. Daniel Longo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Longo, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Longo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus and HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.
Dr. Longo works at
Locations
-
1
Hudson Valley Foot Associates Llp103 Hurley Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-4191
-
2
Hudson Valley Foot Associates Llp23 FISH AND GAME RD, Hudson, NY 12534 Directions (877) 339-4832
-
3
Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley396 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-3131
-
4
Hudson Valley Foot Associates Llp52 Old Farm Rd, Red Hook, NY 12571 Directions (866) 884-4192
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing. I’ve been trying to get to the bottom of an issue with my leg that was preventing me from walking. I went to several specialists and we thought we had an answer but we didn’t. I went to him for an ingrown toe nail but he couldn’t get a pulse in my leg. He recommended a blood flow test which turned out to show a blockage and surgery was needed. I was at the point where I thought I was going to have to live that way and he saved me. I know this is long but I wanted to explain his thoroughness , expertises, and professionalisms.
About Dr. Daniel Longo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1376510677
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Longo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Longo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longo.
