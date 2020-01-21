Dr. Daniel Loesch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loesch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Loesch, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Loesch, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Olean General Hospital, UPMC Chautauqua, Upmc Hamot and Warren General Hospital.
Dr. Loesch works at
Locations
-
1
Tristate Neurological Surgeons P.c.120 E 2nd St Ste 401, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 459-1013
-
2
Upmc Hamot201 State St, Erie, PA 16550 Directions (814) 877-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Olean General Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
- Upmc Hamot
- Warren General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loesch?
Had a fusion on c-6 &7 3 years ago and after surgery i was pain free. I am now going back to have another surgery done.
About Dr. Daniel Loesch, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1861498008
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loesch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loesch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loesch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loesch works at
Dr. Loesch has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loesch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Loesch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loesch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loesch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loesch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.