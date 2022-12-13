Dr. Daniel Loder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Loder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Loder, MD is a Registered Nurse in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miraclemile Medical Center.
Dr. Loder works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Pain Doctors8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (657) 317-3723Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Interventional Pain Doctors8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (323) 689-1593Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Interventional Pain Doctors - Long Beach200 W Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (747) 577-8956Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Interventional Pain Doctors - Westlake Village32144 Agoura Rd Ste 200, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 304-9409
Hospital Affiliations
- Miraclemile Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loder?
Efficient and reliable.
About Dr. Daniel Loder, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760472500
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loder accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Loder using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Loder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loder works at
246 patients have reviewed Dr. Loder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.