Dr. Daniel Lis, MD

Pediatrics
4 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Lis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroe, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lis works at Care 4 You Pediatrics in Monroe, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Clinic Pllc
    814 N Macomb St, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 243-5720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Diabetes Counseling
Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Diabetes Counseling

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 06, 2021
    Doctor Lis has now been both of my children's Doctor for about 9 years now. He is seriously the best Doctor that I could ever ask for. You can tell that he really cares about the kids and how they're feeling. He is so laid back but attentive at the same time. He's that Doctor with the stuffed animal on his stethoscope. The Doctor who will jump up on the table and sit next to them. The Doctor who will just joke and interact with them just to make them laugh. He asks questions and you can tell that he likes to give your child the chance to tell him how they're feeling. We as parents usually know what to say but letting them speak in their own voice is so important. He is seriously the most impressive pediatrician and a Doctor in general that I have ever met.
    Shaylie — Dec 06, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Lis, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1043471600
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Lis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.