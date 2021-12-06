Dr. Daniel Lis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroe, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lis works at
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Clinic Pllc814 N Macomb St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 243-5720
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Lis has now been both of my children's Doctor for about 9 years now. He is seriously the best Doctor that I could ever ask for. You can tell that he really cares about the kids and how they're feeling. He is so laid back but attentive at the same time. He's that Doctor with the stuffed animal on his stethoscope. The Doctor who will jump up on the table and sit next to them. The Doctor who will just joke and interact with them just to make them laugh. He asks questions and you can tell that he likes to give your child the chance to tell him how they're feeling. We as parents usually know what to say but letting them speak in their own voice is so important. He is seriously the most impressive pediatrician and a Doctor in general that I have ever met.
About Dr. Daniel Lis, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1043471600
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
