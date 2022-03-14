Dr. Daniel Linarello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linarello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Linarello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Linarello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Lallie Kemp Medical Center and North Oaks Medical Center.
Locations
Plaza Orthopedics15770 Paul Vega Md Dr Ste 108, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 230-7437
Hospital Affiliations
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Lallie Kemp Medical Center
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So many surgeons to choose from I couldn't of found a better doctor. He was very well mannered and so was the staff. He took good care of me and my surgery was a complete success. I have recommend others to him with 5 stars.
About Dr. Daniel Linarello, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1518950286
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
