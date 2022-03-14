Overview

Dr. Daniel Linarello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Lallie Kemp Medical Center and North Oaks Medical Center.



Dr. Linarello works at DUGAS B FOREST MD in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.