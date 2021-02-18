Dr. Daniel Liesen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liesen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Liesen, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Liesen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Liesen works at
Locations
-
1
Scheer Surgical Sc20 Tower Ct Ste A, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 244-3525
-
2
Condell Medical Center801 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 362-2900
-
3
Advocate Surgery Center- Libertyville825 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 244-3525Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
great surgeon, spends time with you and makes you feel comfortable and answers all your questions.
About Dr. Daniel Liesen, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1386747731
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- General Surgery
Dr. Liesen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liesen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liesen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liesen has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liesen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Liesen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liesen.
