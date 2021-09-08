Dr. Lieber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Lieber, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lieber, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Angeles Clinic & Research1919 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was great, I am sad he retired.
About Dr. Daniel Lieber, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieber has seen patients for Anemia, Acute Leukemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lieber speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.