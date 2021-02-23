Dr. Daniel Libby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Libby, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Libby, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Libby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Daniel M Libby MD Pllc635 Madison Ave Ste 1101, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 628-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Libby?
Dr Libby is amazing! I'm always impressed with his warm beside manner, and thorough explanation of my medical issues. He's not an alarmist, nor does he take your situation lightly. Unlike most brilliant physicians with stellar credentials, he IS compassionate, caring and reassuring. I travel from CT to see him. Well worth the trip. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Daniel Libby, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1114033057
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Libby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Libby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Libby works at
Dr. Libby has seen patients for Wheezing, Cough and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Libby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Libby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.