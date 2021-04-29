Dr. Daniel Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lewis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Locations
FMG - Tarzana18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 204, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 466-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, focused and skilled!
About Dr. Daniel Lewis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Downtown Hospital
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
