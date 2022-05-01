Overview

Dr. Daniel Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at OrthoCarolina Hand Center in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.