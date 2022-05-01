Dr. Daniel Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Orthocarolina Research Institute1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2000
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 323-2426
Carolinas Medical Center-mercy2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2000
- 4 710 PARK CENTER DR, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 323-3200
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Great experience with Dr. Lewis. Explained things in a way I could understand and how to take care of my problem.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.