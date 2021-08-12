Dr. Daniel Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Levy, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
-
1
Newvue Plastic Surgery / Skin Care10047 Main St Ste 103, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 463-9883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
I would definitely recommend Dr. Levy to everyone!!!! Dr. Levy is kind, listens, & address all my needs. He is thorough & compassionate. His staff is amazing as well. Love, Love, Love.
About Dr. Daniel Levy, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1306067814
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- University of Washington
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levy speaks French and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.