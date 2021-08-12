Overview

Dr. Daniel Levy, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Levy works at Newvue Plastic Surgery in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.