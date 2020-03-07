Overview

Dr. Daniel Levine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at Lifespan Physician Group in Providence, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.