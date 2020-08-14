Overview

Dr. Daniel Levine, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Northern Westchester Hospital, Nyack Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at Hudson Valley Fertility in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Somers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.