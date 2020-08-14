Dr. Daniel Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Levine, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Northern Westchester Hospital, Nyack Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
Hudson Valley Fertility400 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 765-0125
Hudson Valley Fertility380 Route 202 Ste 2, Somers, NY 10589 Directions (845) 765-0125
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Nyack Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This is a great place the Hudson Valley Fertility... My visit is awesome my husband and I are happy that we have this appointment with Dr. Daniel Levine and all the stuff is wonderful this place gives us appointment within a week and other places I have to wait for months. Dr. Daniel Levine is giving me good news that every thing is looking good so far I can’t wait to become pregnant again. Thank you Dr. Daniel Levine and all the stuff
About Dr. Daniel Levine, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1679584312
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
