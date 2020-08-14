See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Fishkill, NY
Overview

Dr. Daniel Levine, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Northern Westchester Hospital, Nyack Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Levine works at Hudson Valley Fertility in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Somers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Valley Fertility
    400 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 765-0125
  2. 2
    Hudson Valley Fertility
    380 Route 202 Ste 2, Somers, NY 10589 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 765-0125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Northern Westchester Hospital
  • Nyack Hospital
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Embryo Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?

    Aug 14, 2020
    This is a great place the Hudson Valley Fertility... My visit is awesome my husband and I are happy that we have this appointment with Dr. Daniel Levine and all the stuff is wonderful this place gives us appointment within a week and other places I have to wait for months. Dr. Daniel Levine is giving me good news that every thing is looking good so far I can’t wait to become pregnant again. Thank you Dr. Daniel Levine and all the stuff
    Sattie Ramsaran — Aug 14, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Levine, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1679584312
    Education & Certifications

    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.