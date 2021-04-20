See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Daniel Lerman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Lerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University of Maryland - School of Medicine|University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Lerman works at OrthoONE at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Pyogenic Arthritis and Excision of Tibia or Fibula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Limb Consultants
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3300, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 532-1068
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Daniel Lerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508032293
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute
    Residency
    • New York University Hospital For Joint Diseases|NYU Hosp for Joint Dis
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University of Maryland - School of Medicine|University of Maryland School Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Lerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lerman works at OrthoONE at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Lerman’s profile.

    Dr. Lerman has seen patients for Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Pyogenic Arthritis and Excision of Tibia or Fibula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

