Dr. Daniel Lerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University of Maryland - School of Medicine|University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Lerman works at OrthoONE at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Pyogenic Arthritis and Excision of Tibia or Fibula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.