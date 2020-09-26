Dr. Daniel Lemor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lemor, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lemor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Gate, CA.
Dr. Lemor works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Care Surgical Center3849 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280 Directions (323) 567-1396
-
2
Marcos Lemor MD, A Medical Corp4036 Whittier Blvd Ste 202, Los Angeles, CA 90023 Directions (323) 262-3333
-
3
East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital4060 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023 Directions (323) 318-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lemor?
Dr. Lemor is an excellent physician. At a critical time, he was able to be a calm force in ensuring my husband’s eye sight was saved. He treated us both as valued members of the team, thinking creatively and decisively all while exercising compassion. I would recommend him to anyone that needs specialized eye care.
About Dr. Daniel Lemor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1275950115
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemor works at
Dr. Lemor has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lemor speaks Armenian and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.