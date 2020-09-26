See All Ophthalmologists in South Gate, CA
Dr. Daniel Lemor, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Daniel Lemor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Gate, CA. 

Dr. Lemor works at Eye Care Surgical Center in South Gate, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Care Surgical Center
    Eye Care Surgical Center
3849 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280
(323) 567-1396
    Marcos Lemor MD, A Medical Corp
    Marcos Lemor MD, A Medical Corp
4036 Whittier Blvd Ste 202, Los Angeles, CA 90023
(323) 262-3333
    East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
    East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
4060 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023
(323) 318-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 26, 2020
    Sep 26, 2020
Dr. Lemor is an excellent physician. At a critical time, he was able to be a calm force in ensuring my husband's eye sight was saved. He treated us both as valued members of the team, thinking creatively and decisively all while exercising compassion. I would recommend him to anyone that needs specialized eye care.
    — Sep 26, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Lemor, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275950115
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Lemor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lemor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lemor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lemor has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

