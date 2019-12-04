See All Nephrologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Daniel Legault, MD

Nephrology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Legault, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Legault works at Renal Associates Of West Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Rockford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Renal Associates of West Michigan PC
    330 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 752-6235
    Rai Care Centers of Michigan II LLC
    311 Rockford Park Dr NE, Rockford, MI 49341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 863-6214

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Munson Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 04, 2019
    Dan is a doctor’s doctor! He far exceeds my expectations. I have been under his care for 13+ years.
    — Dec 04, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Legault, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649204892
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fairview University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
