Dr. Daniel Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sterling, MI. They completed their fellowship with North Shore University Hospital
Locations
McLaren Bay Region - Sterling Area Health Center725 E State St, Sterling, MI 48659 Directions (989) 894-3278
McLaren Bay Region - Midland Internal Medicine111 E Wackerly St Ste B, Midland, MI 48642 Directions (989) 486-9090
McLaren Bay Region Heart and Vascular1900 Columbus Ave Fl 4, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 894-3278Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
McLaren Bay Region Specialty Clinic801 Joe Mann Blvd Ste J, Midland, MI 48642 Directions (989) 794-5405
McLaren Bay - Heart and Vascular - West Branch2110 S M 76 Ste 8, West Branch, MI 48661 Directions (989) 516-0100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
McLaren Bay - Heart and Vascular - Standish4489 M 61, Standish, MI 48658 Directions (989) 894-3278
Mclaren-Bay Regional Heart/Vasc2431 S M 30 Fl 2, West Branch, MI 48661 Directions (989) 343-3264
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension Standish Hospital
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mclaren Central Michigan
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Lee for over 10 years . He has been one of the best doctors that i ever received treatment from ! Dr Lee staff is very courteous and is prompt getting back to you to address a issue . He often preaches about work outs and proper dieting habits for your over all success.
About Dr. Daniel Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1861472367
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
