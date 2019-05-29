See All Cardiologists in Sterling, MI
Dr. Daniel Lee, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sterling, MI. They completed their fellowship with North Shore University Hospital

Dr. Lee works at Sterling Area Health Center in Sterling, MI with other offices in Midland, MI, Bay City, MI, West Branch, MI and Standish, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McLaren Bay Region - Sterling Area Health Center
    725 E State St, Sterling, MI 48659 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 894-3278
  2. 2
    McLaren Bay Region - Midland Internal Medicine
    111 E Wackerly St Ste B, Midland, MI 48642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 486-9090
  3. 3
    McLaren Bay Region Heart and Vascular
    1900 Columbus Ave Fl 4, Bay City, MI 48708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 894-3278
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    McLaren Bay Region Specialty Clinic
    801 Joe Mann Blvd Ste J, Midland, MI 48642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 794-5405
  5. 5
    McLaren Bay - Heart and Vascular - West Branch
    2110 S M 76 Ste 8, West Branch, MI 48661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 516-0100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    McLaren Bay - Heart and Vascular - Standish
    4489 M 61, Standish, MI 48658 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 894-3278
  7. 7
    Mclaren-Bay Regional Heart/Vasc
    2431 S M 30 Fl 2, West Branch, MI 48661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 343-3264

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St Joseph Hospital
  • Ascension Standish Hospital
  • Mclaren Bay Region
  • Mclaren Central Michigan
  • Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
  • Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Sinus Tachycardia
Chest Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Sinus Tachycardia

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 29, 2019
    I have been with Dr Lee for over 10 years . He has been one of the best doctors that i ever received treatment from ! Dr Lee staff is very courteous and is prompt getting back to you to address a issue . He often preaches about work outs and proper dieting habits for your over all success.
    — May 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Lee, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861472367
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

