Dr. Daniel Lee, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 664-3278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Chest Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test

Chest Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Nausea
Obesity
Overweight
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tobacco Use Disorder
Treadmill Stress Test
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vertigo
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
Animal Allergies
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cold Sore
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Emphysema
First Degree Heart Block
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Hair Loss
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Impella Device
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Daniel Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1790890390
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

