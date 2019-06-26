Overview

Dr. Daniel Lee, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cornerstone Regional Hospital, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System McAllen.



Dr. Lee works at New Life Cosmetic Surgery And Wellness Center in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.