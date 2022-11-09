Overview

Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is an Otology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Otology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Ralph Metson MD in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.