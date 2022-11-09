Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is an Otology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Otology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3130
-
2
Massachusetts Eye and Ear Longwood800 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 936-6160
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Amazing office staff (Christine, you're awesome!) and AMAZING doctor. This was the best experience with healthcare I have had in my entire life. I am excited and grateful to be able to receive treatment here with Dr. Daniel Lee.
About Dr. Daniel Lee, MD
- Otology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1437130267
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- COLUMBIA COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.