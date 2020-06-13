Overview

Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Lee works at Oklahoma Advanced Practice Family Nursing, PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.