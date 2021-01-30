Dr. Daniel Lebovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lebovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lebovic, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Lebovic works at
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Cancer Management Specialists19229 Mack Ave Ste 24, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Directions (313) 884-5522
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lebovic?
Dr Lebovic is kind, caring, patient and very informed. He is extremely trustworthy and approachable.
About Dr. Daniel Lebovic, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1740302850
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebovic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebovic accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebovic works at
Dr. Lebovic has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebovic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.