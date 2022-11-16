Overview

Dr. Daniel Lebovic, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Lebovic works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.