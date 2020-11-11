Dr. Daniel Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Le, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
Sarah S. Miller MD Inc.3501 Jamboree Rd Ste 1250, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 574-5100
Orthopaedic Specialty Institute280 S Main St Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 634-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
Dr. Le . Plain and simple is one of the doctors I've ever seen.
About Dr. Daniel Le, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1902828569
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.