Dr. Daniel Layish, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Layish, MD is a Pulmonologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Layish works at Central Florida Pulmonary Group in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Central Florida Pulmonary Group PA
    1115 E RIDGEWOOD ST, Orlando, FL 32803 (407) 841-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventhealth Orlando
  Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Emphysema
Lung Nodule
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Hypertension
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Osteopenia
Pleural Effusion
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
Breast Cancer
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Sinusitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Confusion
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pollen Allergy
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Secondary Malignancies
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Systemic Sclerosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anosmia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Cancer
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Cancer
Breath Testing
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cold Sore
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Earwax Buildup
Empyema
Enteritis
Esophageal Varices
Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Fibromyalgia
Fibrosing Alveolitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Idiopathic Diffuse Interstitial Fibrosis
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphangiomatosis, Pulmonary Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 13, 2022
    I’ve seen Dr. Layish for many years. He has also referred me to other specialists when he discovers an issue that concerns him but is not in his field. He listens, cares and carefully considers a treatment plan. I feel he values people and wants the best for them.
    — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Layish, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659350320
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Layish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Layish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Layish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Layish works at Central Florida Pulmonary Group in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Layish’s profile.

    Dr. Layish has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Layish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Layish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

