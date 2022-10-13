Overview

Dr. Daniel Layish, MD is a Pulmonologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Layish works at Central Florida Pulmonary Group in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.