Overview

Dr. Daniel Larson, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dayton Children's, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Larson works at Southwest Ohio ENT Specialists in Dayton, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.