Dr. Daniel Larson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Larson, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dayton Children's, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Larson works at
Locations
-
1
Dayton Office1222 S Patterson Blvd Ste 400, Dayton, OH 45402 Directions (937) 496-2620
-
2
Miami Valley North Hospital9000 N Main St Ste 320, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 496-2600
-
3
Dayton Children's Hospital1 Childrens Plz Lowr Levellc, Dayton, OH 45404 Directions (937) 496-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Dayton Children's
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Before I saw Dr. Larson I had seen 2 other ENT docs who did not fix my breathing problem despite having surgery. Dr. Larson quickly pinpointed the problem (nasal valve collapse) and fixed it with another surgery. I have never breathed so good in my life....and (bonus) my nose looks better! Literally changed my life, I can't say enough good things!
About Dr. Daniel Larson, MD
- Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902068497
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Miami University (OH)
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
