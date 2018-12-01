Dr. Daniel Langley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Langley, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Langley, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South and Oklahoma State University Medical Center.
Dr. Langley works at
Locations
-
1
EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa10010 E 81st St Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 250-2020
-
2
Buchan Anesthesia Consultants Pllc9840 E 81st St Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Bailey Medical Center
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langley?
Cataract surgery in both eyes went very well. No issues at all. And I was seeing better than I’ve seen in my whole life. With his skill/expertice I no longer have the severe astigmatism I had and need no prescription glasses any more. Just cheap reading glasses and I can deal with that! Absolutely thrilled with my results. Would recommend Dr Langley to anyone needing cataract surgery.
About Dr. Daniel Langley, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659361541
Education & Certifications
- Faoco
- Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Washington State University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langley works at
Dr. Langley has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Langley speaks Spanish.
387 patients have reviewed Dr. Langley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.