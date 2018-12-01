Overview

Dr. Daniel Langley, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South and Oklahoma State University Medical Center.



Dr. Langley works at EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.