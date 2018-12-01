See All Ophthalmologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Daniel Langley, DO

Ophthalmology
5 (387)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Daniel Langley, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South and Oklahoma State University Medical Center.

Dr. Langley works at EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa
    10010 E 81st St Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74133 (918) 250-2020
    Buchan Anesthesia Consultants Pllc
    9840 E 81st St Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74133

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Bailey Medical Center
  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Oklahoma State University Medical Center

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Senile Cataracts
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Senile Cataracts

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Senile Cataracts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Crohn's Disease
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetes Eye Care
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Esophoria
Esotropia
Eye Drops
Eye Patch
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Keratoconus
Lash Enhancer
LASIK
Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Oculoplastics
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinoschisis
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Trichiasis
Ulcer
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 387 ratings
    Patient Ratings (387)
    5 Star
    (368)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 01, 2018
    Cataract surgery in both eyes went very well. No issues at all. And I was seeing better than I've seen in my whole life. With his skill/expertice I no longer have the severe astigmatism I had and need no prescription glasses any more. Just cheap reading glasses and I can deal with that! Absolutely thrilled with my results. Would recommend Dr Langley to anyone needing cataract surgery.
    Kathy in Tulsa, OK — Dec 01, 2018
    About Dr. Daniel Langley, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659361541
    Education & Certifications

    • Faoco
    • Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Washington State University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Langley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langley is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Langley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Langley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Langley works at EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Langley's profile.

    Dr. Langley has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langley on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    387 patients have reviewed Dr. Langley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

