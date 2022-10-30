Overview

Dr. Daniel Lange, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lange works at OSF Pain Center in Bloomington, IL with other offices in Jacksonville, IL and Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.