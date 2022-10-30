Dr. Daniel Lange, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lange, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lange, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Lange works at
Locations
Osf Medical Group -college Ave.1701 E College Ave, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 664-3160
- 2 1000 W Morton Ave Bldg 189, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 243-6520
- 3 2200 Wabash Ave Bldg 005, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 528-7541
Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Daniel Lange, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972522720
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lange has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lange accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lange has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lange on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lange. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lange.
