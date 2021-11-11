Dr. Daniel Lane, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lane, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Blue Oak Medical Group10832 Laurel St Ste 102, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 987-1997
Foothills Psychological Services Inc.13193 Central Ave Ste 200, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 902-9111
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lane and his assistant Bernice are by far the nicest and most helpful Doctor that I have ever had. It took me years to find a psychiatrist who I truly felt understood my conditions and my needs and for four years has given me the best card that I could ever receive. Both Dr. Lane and Bernice are so accommodating, understanding, and have exceptional communication and are always available when I need help or anything. I would recommend to anybody 100% who is seeking psychiatric help to let Dr. Lane be their answer. He sincerely cares about me as a patient and person. There are not enough great and positive things that I could say about him. I am so thankful and grateful that he is my doctor and in my life. He has helped me more than any other doctor has in all my life. Thank you Dr. Lane and Bernice for everything you do.
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.