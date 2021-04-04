Dr. Landis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Landis, MD
Dr. Daniel Landis, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Tumor Insitute Radiation Oncology Group (TIROG)5225 Tallman Ave, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 386-6707
Very kind and caring doctor. Explained even step in a great detail and answered every question I had in a very caring way. I never thought a cancer treatment could be this easy!
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
