Dr. Daniel Landes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Landes, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Landes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and University Hospital.
Dr. Landes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Charlottesville Ent Associates652 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 140, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 243-9415
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landes?
Dr. Landes is Excellent . Had couple of appointments and staff is friendly and helpful also. Telephone issues with Century Link didn't keep Dr Lanes from giving me a call personally with results. This is quality care for a patient who lives an hour way. He will be our ENT doctor from now on!! Thank You Charlottesville ENT Assoc,
About Dr. Daniel Landes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972672509
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landes works at
Dr. Landes has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Landes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.