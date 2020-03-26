Dr. Daniel Landa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Landa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Jon R. Sherman Md. Inc.1400 N Harbor Blvd Ste 100, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5050
St Joseph Heritage Healthcare4300 Rose Dr, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 577-6652
St. Jude Heritage Medical Group100 E Valencia Mesa Dr Ste 206, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5050
St Joseph Heritage Healthcare1514 Valley Vista Dr, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (909) 860-1144Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I love this doctor and his staff. He has saved my mom life not once but twice with his excellent care and knowledge. Please go see him if you need a experienced Cardiologist doctor. thank you Dr. Landa your the best.
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1174527139
- Va Hosp/Uc Irvine
- UCLA-San Fernando Valley
- Valley Med Ctr
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Internal Medicine
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Landa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landa.
