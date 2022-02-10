Overview

Dr. Daniel Lamont, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Lamont works at South Orange County Cardlgy Grp in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.