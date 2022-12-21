Dr. Daniel Laino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Laino, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Laino, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University College Of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
OrthoVirginia1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 400, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 544-7343
OrthoVirginia24600 Millstream Dr Ste 380, Stone Ridge, VA 20105 Directions (571) 470-7769
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laino is very thorough and an excellent listener. I’m very glad I was able to see him about my hand issues.
About Dr. Daniel Laino, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1972753275
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hosp|Duke University Hosp|Duke University Office of Graduate Medical Education|Duke University Office of Graduate Medical Education
- New York University Medical Center Pharmacy
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University College Of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
